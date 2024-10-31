Ja Morant News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Morant supplied 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 loss to the Nets.

Morant returned from a one-game absence due to a thigh injury, and while his efficiency was subpar at best, he still found a way to impact the game and deliver a quality fantasy line. The star guard finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double, and while he can have poor shooting performances from time to time, his fantasy impact goes well beyond what he can do as a scorer. Through four games this season, Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.