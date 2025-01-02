Jabari Smith News: Efficient in limited minutes

Smith totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Mavericks.

Smith was solid in limited playing time following a lackluster seven-point performance in Sunday's loss to the Heat. The third-year pro briefly exited to the locker room after he was hit in the face during the second quarter, though he was able to return for the start of the second half. The injury shouldn't affect his status for Friday's game against Boston. Over his last 10 outings, Smith has averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 33.6 minutes per contest.