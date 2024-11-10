Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Gilyard News: Dishes out five assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 6:35pm

Gilyard had five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-114 loss against the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Gilyard struggled to find his shooting touch in the victory but still found a way to make an impact. He led his team in steals and fell one assist shy of tying Darius Brown for the team lead in assists. Gilyard has totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals through his first two appearances of the 2024-25 campaign.

