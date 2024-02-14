NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at ORL: Knicks on three-game slide; Magic 17-8 at home

MIA at PHI: Heat 14-12 on road; 76ers on two-game win streak

ATL at CHA: Hawks 11-15 on road; Hornets on two-game win streak

BKN at BOS: Nets 8-15 on road; Celtics 25-3 at home

CHI at CLE: Bulls 11-16 on road; Cavs 18-9 at home

IND at TOR: Pacers 13-14 on road; Raptors on two-game slide

WAS at NOP: Wizards on seven-game slide: Pelicans on two-game win streak

HOU at MEM: Rockets 5-20 on road; Grizzlies on nine-game slide

SAS at DAL: Spurs 6-22 on road; Mavs on five-game win streak

SAC at DEN: Kings on two-game slide; Nuggets on two-game slide

DET at PHX: Pistons on two-game slide; Suns 17-11 at home

LAL at UTA: Lakers on two-game win streak; Jazz on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (rest), Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Cole Anthony could get a boost.

MIA - Josh Richardson (shoulder), Terry Rozier (knee), Jimmy Butler (personal): OUT

Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith will pick up the slack.

PHI - Tobias Harris (hip), Nicolas Batum (hamstring), De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre, KJ Martin and Paul Reed will continue to see more action.

ATL - Clint Capela (thigh), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

Bruno Fernando is up for a major opportunity.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

BKN - Ben Simmons (rest): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith is up for a boost

BOS - Jaylen Brown (shoulder): Questionable; Al Horford (toe), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Luke Kornet up for more minutes.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.

CLE - Darius Garland (illness), Dean Wade (illness): Questionable

Caris LeVert and Georges Niang could be up for a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (knee), Myles Turner (illness): Questionable; Jalen Smith (back): OUT

T.J. McConnell could get a boost if Haliburton or Mathurin is out. Obi Toppin should see a boost in the frontcourt.

TOR - RJ Barrett (personal): Questionable

Ochai Agbaji would be up for more playing time

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (illness): Questionable

Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly are in line for a boost.

NOP - Cody Zeller (knee), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable; Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy and Larry Nance could get more opportunities. Jose Alvarado should also see more action without Daniels.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Cam Whitmore (ankle), Fred VanVleet (thigh): OUT

Aaron Holiday, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

MEM - Derrick Rose (ankle), Ziaire Williams (hand): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back): OUT

Jacob Gilyard, and GG Jackson should continue to find more playing time.

DAL - Dereck Lively (nose), Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable; Dante Exum (knee): OUT

Derrick Jones and Josh Green continue to see more action.

SAC - Trey Lyles (illness): Questionable; Sasha Vezenkov (ankle): OUT

Davion Mitchell has more room for opportunity.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring), Jamal Murray (leg): Doubtful

Christian Braun could pick up more responsibilities.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee), Isaiah Stewart (ankle): OUT

Mike Muscala and Ausar Thompson are up for increased roles.

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

Eric Gordon is expected to start.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles): Questionable; LeBron James (ankle), Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince are up for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,500) at Hornets

Young surpassed 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including a high of 65.3, while averaging 27.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game. Young finished with 37.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hornets, in the Hawks' first game of the season.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Wizards

Ingram is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 68. He enters a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game, and as a result, he should have ample opportunity to keep up his high-level offensive contributions.

Forwards/Centers

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,800) vs. Hawks

Bridges reached at least 50 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, including the most recent game, while averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He has a great opportunity to keep up the production against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game. The Hawks will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,900) at Raptors

Siakam is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 53. He is likely to come in with an extra chip on his shoulder against his former squad, and he should excel as the Raptors give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($9,200) at Mavericks

Wembanyama is coming off one of the performances of the year, as he recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in a road win against the Raptors. He totaled 78 DK points in the game and has gone over 50 in five of the last 10 games. He enters an advantageous matchup against the Mavericks, who concede the league's ninth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) vs. Pistons

Durant is coming off three straight games with more than 50 DK points, as he continues to fill it up, averaging 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 outings. He is up for a great chance to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points and second-most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($6,700) vs. Pistons

Nurkic continues to provide the Suns with a strong paint presence, averaging 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 55.3 DK points. He is likely to deliver a big performance against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Aaron Holiday, Rockets ($3,600) at Grizzlies

Holiday topped 25 DK points in each of the last three games, averaging 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that span. He will continue to see added playing time in the absence of Fred VanVleet, and he should do well against the struggling and hobbled Grizzlies.

Eric Gordon, Suns ($4,700) vs. Pistons

Gordon is up for an extended role in the absence of Bradley Beal. Gordon topped 30 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 38 games where he played at least 25 minutes this season.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,900) at 76ers

Jaquez reached the 20 DK-point mark in three of the last six games, including the last outing, where he totaled 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. He is up for another chance to shine, as he must continue to help pick up the slack for the Heat's shorthanded lineup.

Bruno Fernando, Hawks ($3,600) at Hornets

Fernando is averaging 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last four appearances, including a high of 17.5 DK points. He faces a fantastic opportunity to turn in another solid performance, as he is in line for a significant boost in playing time with both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu sidelined.

