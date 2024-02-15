NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at MEM: Bucks 12-13 on road; Grizzlies 1-9 in last 10 games

GSW at UTA: Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games; Jazz on three-game slide

MIN at POR: Timberwolves on three-game win streak;

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (ankle): Probable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Jae Crowder is up for a boost.

MEM - Scotty Pippen (back): Questionable; Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Jacob Gilyard could get a boost. Vince Williams, GG Jackson and Ziaire Williams should also continue to see more action.

GSW - Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski continues to get more opportunity.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are in line for more playing time.

POR - Scoot Henderson (foot): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle are up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,900) at Grizzlies

Lillard (ankle) is listed as probable for action. He is coming off a couple of quieter outings, where he finished with less than 30 DK points, but he totaled 48 in the game prior. He faces a good opportunity to get back on track against the struggling Grizzlies, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) at Trail Blazers

Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for action but reportedly participated in today's morning shootaround. He is coming off an impressive performance with 41 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, for a total of 56 DK points, and he reached at least 45 DK points in each of the last five games. He should do well against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,100) vs. Warriors

Markkanen is coming off a few quieter outings but is still averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points. He finished with only 28.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Warriors, but he has a good chance to excel in their upcoming matchup, as it marks the second game of a back-to-back for the Warriors, while they also give up the leagues' fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,000) at Trail Blazers

Towns continues to deliver a consistent effort, averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across the last 10 games, including a high of 52.3 DK points. He should find room to get his offense going against the Trail Blazers, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field. Towns finished with just 21.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Blazers, but he logged 40 DK points in the meeting prior.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,500) at Trail Blazers

Gobert continues to dominate the paint, averaging 15.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 50 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,600) at Jazz

Curry remains on a tear, leading the way for the Warriors, averaging 33.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.6 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 60 DK points and a high of 79.5. He has an ideal opportunity to keep it going against the jazz, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game. Curry also finished with 60 DK points in his last encounter with the Jazz.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,200) at Trail Blazers

Conley continues to provide solid play from the point, averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,600) vs. Warriors

Kessler has looked good in three consecutive starts, averaging 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks over that span. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($3,500) vs. Warriors

Horton-Tucker is finding his groove, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over three games, including a high of 26.3 DK points, since returning from a four-game absence. He is likely to keep building back into a groove and has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,500) at Trail Blazers

Anderson topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, as he continues to deliver a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season. He finished with 23.8 DK points in the last game against the Trail Blazers, and he should pad his stats , as they give up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($3,700) vs. Timberwolves

Camara picked up the start in the previous outing and finished with 22 DK points. He is averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 25 DK points. He should continue to see increased opportunity while his squad remains shorthanded.

