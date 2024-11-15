Jacob Gilyard News: Drills five triples

Gilyard collected 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes Thursday in a 107-100 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Gilyard had been held to 15 total points in his first two appearances of the season, so Thursday's output was unexpected. He did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc, improving to 8-for-16 on the year from downtown. While Gilyard did his part on the offensive end, he failed to record a steal for the first time this year.