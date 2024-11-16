Jaden Ivey News: Scores 14 points in return
Ivey accumulated 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 99-95 win over the Raptors.
Ivey returned from a one-game absence but didn't have his best performance, although the entire Pistons offense struggled in terms of their efficiency in this low-scoring matchup. Ivey enjoyed a solid start to the season but has been struggling of late, failing to reach the 20-point mark in four games in a row while shooting just 39 percent from the field, as well as 16.7 percent from deep, in that span.
