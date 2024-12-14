Jaden McDaniels News: Efficient in win over Lakers

McDaniels had 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and five steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-87 win over the Lakers.

This was McDaniels' fourth time in which he surpassed the 15-point plateau this season, but it will go down as one of his most efficient performances on both ends of the court. Aside from missing just four shots from the field, he also ended one board away from a double-double while also notching a season-high mark in steals. McDaniels has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances, averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that span.