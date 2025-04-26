Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 3:01pm

Tate (ankle) isn't close to returning to action and doesn't have a timetable to step back into the hardwood, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate has yet to play in the postseason, and it seems the forward isn't particularly close to returning from a right ankle injury. He might not be available to return during the series against the Warriors, and it's uncertain when he'll be able to play. However, Tate isn't expected to have a lot of fantasy upside even if deemed fit.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
