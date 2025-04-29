Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez News: Limited role in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 7:38am

Jaquez accumulated four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jaquez fell out of favor with coach Erik Spoelstra in the postseason, playing an average of 6.3 minutes across three appearances of this series. He regressed in the regular season following a standout rookie campaign as well, appearing in 66 games with 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 three-pointers on 46.1 percent shooting from the field.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
