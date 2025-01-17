Jaime Jaquez News: Returning to bench role

Jaquez won't start Friday against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez was excellent in a starting role during Jimmy Butler's seven-game suspension, averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while starting in all but one of those contests. However, Butler will return to the starting lineup against Denver, so Jaquez will return to his regular bench role. Therefore, the second-year forward out of UCLA should experience some regression in his numbers.