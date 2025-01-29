Jakob Poeltl News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Poeltl logged 12 points (6-11 FG), eight boards, six assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 win over the Wizards.

The big man made his presence known all over the court, matching his second-highest assist total of the season despite his court time getting cut short due to the victory's blowout nature. So long as Kelly Olynyk (calf) remains sidelined, Poeltl will continue seeing a larger share of the center minutes going forward. His next outing comes Friday against the Bulls. He managed just six points and five rebounds in their last meeting.