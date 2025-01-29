Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Poeltl logged 12 points (6-11 FG), eight boards, six assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 win over the Wizards.

The big man made his presence known all over the court, matching his second-highest assist total of the season despite his court time getting cut short due to the victory's blowout nature. So long as Kelly Olynyk (calf) remains sidelined, Poeltl will continue seeing a larger share of the center minutes going forward. His next outing comes Friday against the Bulls. He managed just six points and five rebounds in their last meeting.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now