Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Questionable for Friday

Walter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter has yet to make an appearance for the Raptors this season as he continues to recover from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, but after getting in some practice time in the G League earlier this week, the rookie first-round pick cold be ready to make his NBA debut Friday. The Raptors are currently without four other rotation players due to injury, so Walter could have the opportunity to see some minutes off the bench whenever he gets the green light to play.