Jalen Brunson Injury: Exits early Sunday

Brunson went to the locker room with an apparent right shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports. He'll finish the game with 44 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes.

Brunson sustained the shoulder injury on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter, though he later returned during the closing minutes of the period. Head coach Tom Thibodeau pulled the superstar point guard and the rest of the starters in a blowout with 5:22 remaining, prompting Brunson to head directly to the locker room for further testing. Brunson should be considered questionable at best for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set Monday against the Pistons, but he appears to have avoided a long-term issue, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.