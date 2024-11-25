Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Green is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness.

Green has yet to miss a game this season and played through an illness after being listed as questionable last week. It's unclear if the two ailments are related, but if Green is sidelined, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard would be candidates for increased usage versus Minnesota. Notably, Fred VanVleet won't be suspended for the contest after making contact with an official which resulted in an ejection during Saturday's loss to Portland.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
