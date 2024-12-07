Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 2:13pm

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is coming off a 12-point, 10-rebound effort in Friday's overtime win over the Lakers, but it appears he may have injured his right shoulder in the process. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic would see an uptick in playing time Sunday if Johnson is unable to play. Over his last nine outings, Johnson has averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 36.0 minutes per game.

