Jalen Johnson News: Best game of season Monday

Johnson contributed 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Wizards.

It took Johnson a couple of games to get things going, but the star forward delivered an impressive two-way effort Monday, leading the Hawks in scoring and finishing just three assists away from a triple-double. Johnson figures to be a big part of the Hawks' short- and long-term future, and he's expected to operate as Atlanta's second-best offensive option behind Trae Young in 2024-25.