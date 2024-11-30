Jalen Johnson News: Dishes out nine assists

Johnson registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 victory over the Hornets.

Johnson led the Hawks in scoring and turned in an efficient shooting performance, and he also flirted with a double-double due to his effort as a distributor. The Duke product has now reached the 20-point threshold in five straight appearances and continues to contribute in a big way across the board, averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks during this hot stretch.