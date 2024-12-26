Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Double-double in comeback victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Johnson finished Thursday's 141-133 win over the Bulls with 30 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

Johnson played a key role in the Hawks' 21-point comeback Thursday, during which Atlanta outscored Chicago, 50-25, in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year forward led the Hawks in both points and rebounds and in the process logged his 16th double-double of the regular season. Johnson has registered seven double-doubles over his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 19.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 37.6 minutes per game.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now