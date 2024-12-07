Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson News: Double-double in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Johnson posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-132 overtime victory over the Lakers.

The double-double was the 12th of the season for Johnson in only 23 games, putting the fourth-year forward on pace to shatter his previous career high of 19. He's been locked in since missing a game Nov. 18 due to a minor lower-leg issue, and over nine contests since he's averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent (17-for-40) from beyond the arc.

