Jalen Johnson News: Drops 22 in San Antonio

Johnson accumulated 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime loss to the Spurs.

The fourth-year forward just missed his 15th double-double of the season, as he continues to take another step forward after a breakout 2023-24 campaign. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 appearances, averaging 20.6 points, 9.9 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor.