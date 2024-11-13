Jalen Johnson News: Records triple-double in win

Johnson recorded 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 117-116 victory over the Celtics.

Johnson shouldered a lot of the play-making responsibilities, tallying a season-high 10 assists. With Trae Young sidelined due to an Achilles issue, it was Johnson who stepped up, continuing his strong start to the season. Despite some off-shooting nights, he has been relatively consistent and at this point, we may just be scratching the surface when it comes to what he is capable of on a basketball court.