Jalen Johnson News: Signs five-year extension

Johnson (rest) signed a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Johnson saw his role expand during the 2023-24 regular season, during which he averaged 16.0 points on 51.1 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.7 minutes per game across 56 regular-season contests. The 2021 first-round pick is expected to be the Hawks' No. 2 option on offense behind Trae Young after Dejounte Murray was traded to the Pelicans in late June.