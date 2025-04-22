Jalen Pickett News: Logs seven minutes
Pickett ended with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in seven minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Nuggets used a nine-man rotation in Game 2, but Pickett's role has been extremely minor -- he's seen a total of 12 minutes through two games. The Nuggets seem content to roll with Russell Westbrook as the primary guard off the bench.
