Jalen Pickett News: Scores six points

Pickett closed Sunday's 125-93 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes.

Pickett was used pretty sparingly in his second NBA season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc in 13.6 minutes across 49 appearances. Russell Westbrook holds a player option for 2025-26 and struggled to close out the playoffs, so there's a scenario in which Pickett opens next season as the primary backup behind Jamal Murray.