Jalen Suggs Injury: Dealing with back strain

The Magic announced Thursday that further evaluation has confirmed a lower back strain for Suggs and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Suggs has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest after missing Orlando's last two outings due to his back injury. Cole Anthony will likely continue to start in his absence. Suggs seems certain to also miss Friday's matchup with Milwaukee, but his response to treatment will ultimately determine how long the 23-year-old guard is forced to sit out.