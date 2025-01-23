Jalen Williams News: Massive two-way impact Thursday

Williams ended with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Mavericks.

It was Williams' first 30-point effort since a Dec. 20 win over Miami, and he also turned in a full stat line for the Thunder despite a losing effort Thursday. The 23-year-old rising star remains one of the most balanced two-way players in the Western Conference as he pushes for his first career All-Star nod in 2024-25. Through his last nine games, Williams has delivered well-rounded averages of 22.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.