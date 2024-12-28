Jalen Williams News: Reaches 20-point marker in rout

Williams ended Saturday's 106-94 win over the Hornets with 20 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Williams posted his 20th game of the season with at least 20 points Saturday, also dishing out a team-high-tying six assists to help offset a subpar shooting night in the blowout win. Through 12 games this month, Williams is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers since the calendar turned to December. The 23-year-old former first-rounder has settled in as Oklahoma City's definitive No. 2 option on offense during his third season alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the versatile Williams' unique position eligibility alongside strong contributions in each area should help him continue to return early-round fantasy value moving ahead.