Jalen Williams News: Scores season-high 33 points

Williams logged 33 points (12-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-97 win over the Heat.

Williams led the way for the Thunder and was nearly unstoppable for the Heat defense. This was his best scoring output of the season, and it was also the third time he reached the 30-point mark. Williams has established himself as the Thunder's second-best scoring weapon behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's averaging 22.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the beginning of December.