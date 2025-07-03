Jamal Cain News: Reaches open market

The Pelicans declined to extend Cain a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

New Orleans could have brought Cain back on a two-way deal for another season, but the Pelicans instead felt that spot was better used on another player. After playing his first two professional seasons on two-way deals with the Heat, Cain signed with New Orleans last July. He appeared in 37 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43 percent from the field. The 6-foot-7, 191-pound wing will be part of the Timberwolves' Las Vegas Summer League roster, and he'll look to parlay a strong showing in Las Vegas into another two-way contract with Minnesota or another organization. Even if he can't secure another two-way deal, Cain is a good bet to catch on with a team prior to training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract.