Jamal Murray News: Fills stat sheet vs. Clippers

Murray had 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers.

Murray finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Dec. 30, and he bounced back after a couple of subpar performances from the efficient perspective. Murray remains highly productive even in games where he hasn't been very efficient, however, and he's reached the 20-point mark in nine of his last 13 contests.