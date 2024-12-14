Jamal Murray News: Goes for 20 points in return

Murray ended Friday's 120-98 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 32 minutes.

The Nuggets need Murray to be at his best if they're going to turn their season around, and the star floor general responded by posting a solid stat line in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Murray has been heavily criticized for his play this season, but the recent signs show he's trending in the right direction. He's scored at least 18 points in five of his last six appearances, averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 48.3 percent from the floor in that span.