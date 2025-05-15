Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Will play in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Murray (illness) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Thunder.

Murray was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to an illness, but it won't keep him from Thursday's action. The team will presumably monitor his status as the matchup progresses, but he figures to play as much as he can handle in a must-win game. Murray is coming off his best scoring performance of the series, dropping 28 points in Game 5.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
