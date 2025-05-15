Jamal Murray News: Will play in Game 6
Murray (illness) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Thunder.
Murray was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to an illness, but it won't keep him from Thursday's action. The team will presumably monitor his status as the matchup progresses, but he figures to play as much as he can handle in a must-win game. Murray is coming off his best scoring performance of the series, dropping 28 points in Game 5.
