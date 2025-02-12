Jamal Murray News: Will play vs. Portland
Murray (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray has been dealing with a knee issue, but that won't stop him from getting on the floor Wednesday for Denver against Portland. The veteran guard is coming off two solid performances, as he neared a double-double with 17 points and eight assists against the Trail Blazers on Monday and a 30-point performance in the win over the Suns last Saturday.
