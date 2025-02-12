Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Will play vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Murray (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray has been dealing with a knee issue, but that won't stop him from getting on the floor Wednesday for Denver against Portland. The veteran guard is coming off two solid performances, as he neared a double-double with 17 points and eight assists against the Trail Blazers on Monday and a 30-point performance in the win over the Suns last Saturday.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
