Jamal Shead News: Solid debut off bench

Shead totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 136-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Shead turned a few heads with his play during the preseason, and he managed to show that in the regular season as well with a strong debut in his first taste of competitive action at the NBA level. Shead is not expected to play a meaningful role off the bench for Toronto, but he could be in line to see more minutes than initially expected if Immanuel Quickley is forced to miss time after sustaining a right pelvic contusion in Wednesday's season opener.