James Bouknight News: Monster night in G League loss

Bouknight tallied 31 points (10-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Rip City Remix's 126-109 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Bouknight was deadly from beyond the arc in this one and led his squad in scoring, three-point makes and blocks. Rip City is dealing with a slew of injuries and only deployed eight players Saturday, so Bouknight should continue to see plenty of chances to make an impact until the team can shake the injury bug.