James Bouknight News: Monster night in G League loss
Bouknight tallied 31 points (10-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Rip City Remix's 126-109 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Bouknight was deadly from beyond the arc in this one and led his squad in scoring, three-point makes and blocks. Rip City is dealing with a slew of injuries and only deployed eight players Saturday, so Bouknight should continue to see plenty of chances to make an impact until the team can shake the injury bug.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
