James Harden Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Harden is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right groin soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Harden is coming off his worst outing of the 2024-25 season, notching five points, three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes. It's unclear if this injury was related to this marked drop in performance compared to recent games, but the Clippers aren't expected to take too many risks with their star guard since they're already missing Kawhi Leonard (knee). If Harden is out, then Norman Powell would probably have an even bigger role on offense, while Kevin Porter, Bones Hyland and Amir Coffey are all expected to see more minutes.