James Harden News: Scores 26 with 11 assists

Harden accumulated 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over Miami.

Harden recorded his 13th double-double of the season, and the star guard carried the team offensively alongside Norman Powell in a game where Kawhi Leonard posted a subpar stat line. This was Harden's seventh game in 2024-25 with at least 20 points and 10 assists, and he's averaging a solid 18.5 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.