Jamison Battle News: Balanced outing in G League

Battle logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Sunday's 122-118 win over Long Island.

After scoring an efficient 18 points in Friday's loss to the G League Nets, Battle put together another productive outing Sunday. The 23-year-old two-way player has started in each of his 12 showings for the 905 this year, reaching double figures in scoring in nine contests thus far. Battle has played just 12.6 minutes per game across 34 appearances in the NBA in 2024-25, but he has a far clearer pathway to minutes in the G League going forward.