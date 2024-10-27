Jamison Battle News: Plays 19 minutes in loss

Battle finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to Minnesota.

With RJ Barrett (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley (pelvis), Kelly Olynyk (back), Ja'Kobe Walter (shoulder) and Bruce Brown (knee) all sidelined to start the season, Battle has found himself with a consistent role in Toronto's rotation. He's played at least 15 minutes in all three games thus far, totaling 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block.