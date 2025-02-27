Jamison Battle News: Recalled to NBA
Toronto recalled Battle from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.
Battle has been doing double duty quite often during the 2024-25 campaign, playing 12 games for the 905 and making 39 appearances for Toronto. After being recalled by the parent club Thursday, the 23-year-old forward will get another opportunity to prove his worth. He's averaging 5.5 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game on the NBA level this season.
