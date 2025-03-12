Jamison Battle News: Scores 11 points in first NBA start

Battle contributed 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-12 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 victory over the 76ers.

With the Raptors dealing with a plethora of injuries, Battle was put in position to make the first start of his NBA career Wednesday. He wasn't efficient from the floor (especially from three-point range), but he managed to help on the boards with eight rebounds. Battle could remain in the starting five against the Pacers on Friday if the likes of Scottie Barnes (hand), Ochai Agbaji (ankle), RJ Barrett (personal) and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) remain out.