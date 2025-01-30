Jamison Battle News: Sinks five threes in G League

Battle registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 122-112 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Battle's 21 points Wednesday was a season high and was second-most on the 905 behind A.J. Lawson (30). Battle has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three G League outings. The two-way player will spend most of the 2024-25 regular season in the G League, though he may be called up by the Raptors should they need additional depth at forward.