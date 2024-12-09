Jamison Battle News: Struggles with shot in G League

Battle recorded 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Battle has scored in double figures in all three of his G League appearances this season, but he hasn't been particularly efficient. He's averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. Before playing a season-low four minutes against Dallas on Saturday, Battle played double-digit minutes at the NBA level in six straight and 19 of Toronto's first 22 games. If he's pushed out of the parent club's rotation, more G League appearances could be in store for the two-way forward.