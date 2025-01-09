Jared McCain Injury: Ruled out for season

The 76ers have officially ruled McCain (knee) out for the rest of the season, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

McCain was reviewed Thursday by the surgeon who performed surgery on his left knee, and even though the progress has been positive, the rookie guard won't be able to return to the hardwood before the end of the campaign. It's an unfortunate turn of events for the former Duke standout, who looked well on his way to potentially winning NBA Rookie of the Year for the 76ers before this knee injury, sustained in a loss to the Pacers on Dec. 13, derailed his progress. McCain finished the season with averages of 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.7 steals across 25.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances (eight starts). Following his recovery from season-ending surgery, McCain will likely continue to play a significant role in Philadelphia, playing alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.