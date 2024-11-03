Jared McCain News: Lands career-high 19 points

McCain logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

McCain continued his recent form, scoring a career-high 19 points despite the loss. His role has increased since opening night and he is now firmly ahead of Reggie Jackson in the rotation. Eric Gordon is also struggling to get anything going, leaving McCain as the primary beneficiary. His playing time is worth monitoring, at least until the 76ers gets their two superstars back on the floor.