Jared McCain News: Shines in return to first unit

McCain provided 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Orlando.

Back in Philadelphia's starting lineup after coming off the bench for the past two games, McCain provided an instant spark to a 76ers offense missing Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (rest) with his team-high 24 points. The rookie first-rounder has made the most of his opportunities as a member of the first unit this year, averaging 23.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per game over eight appearances as a starter. No matter what his role is in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation going forward, McCain figures to be an excellent source of points and triples for fantasy managers as an early Rookie of the Year candidate.