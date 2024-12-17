Jaxson Hayes Injury: Set for re-evaluation next week

Head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Hayes is working on strengthening his right ankle, and the Lakers plan to provide an update on his status next week, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes has missed the Lakers' last nine games with what the team has labeled a right ankle sprain/contusion. The 24-year-old center appears to be ramping back up again, but he still looks set to miss another handful of games before potentially returning to action in the final week of December or in early January. Christian Koloko should continue to serve as the primary backup to Anthony Davis while Hayes is sidelined.