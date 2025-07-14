After offering massive contract extensions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren , the Thunder completed the trifecta and signed Jalen Williams to a four-year, $285 million extension. The 2024-25 champs now have a hefty future cap to deal with, but

This year's free agency period gave us several headlines filtered through an adjusted salary cap environment, with massive extensions, All-Star moves and roster changes taking center stage. The Summer League is in full swing, and attention will now focus on how rookies and developmental players will fit into the future plans of teams. Meanwhile, some organizations made critical moves that they failed to address in the early stages of free agency.

NBA Free Agency Highlights: Ayton to Lakers, Powell to Heat

NBA Free Agency 2025: Key Roster Moves

Deandre Ayton provides much-needed center depth

Although last season's trade for Luka Doncic gave the team an offensive boost, the loss of Anthony Davis rendered the Lakers less effective inside. They won the race for Ayton, offering a two-year,$16.6 million deal. Management also chose to keep Jaxson Hayes around for another year, but they failed to address the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith, who provided the Lakers with solid bench support. It will be interesting to see if LeBron James' influence compels the team to make more acquisitions to fill out the second unit. Rumors still persist about James' departure from Los Angeles due to some non-committal statements from his agent, but most expect him to return.

Jalen Williams signs to complete expensive core

After offering massive contract extensions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder completed the trifecta and signed Jalen Williams to a four-year, $285 million extension. The 2024-25 champs now have a hefty future cap to deal with, but they are shoving all of their chips in the middle with the dependable trio as the youthful roster attempts a repeat.

Devin Booker gets paid

The Suns kept Booker in-house with a two-year, $145 million dollar deal. After adding Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to Houston, the team locked down Booker to join a starting five that will look nothing like the 2024-25 edition. Mark Williams was added as well. Green is a big upgrade for Phoenix, but they lack size at the wing and probably need one more piece to make the team competitive. The door is open for rookie Rasheer Fleming to make an impact, especially if Bradley Beal leaves the team as expected.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes statement about future

Even though the All-Star was quoted as being displeased with Damian Lillard's release, he seemed excited about the acquisition of Myles Turner in a recent interview. The reaction increases the likelihood that the Greek Freak will stay in Milwaukee, silencing previous reports that he may be on the move.

Norman Powell to make immediate impact in Miami

Powell was part of the three-team deal involving the Clippers, Jazz and Heat, and Miami gave up very little to acquire him. Aside from the Kevin Durant trade, Powell's addition might shake out as the best offseason deal made during free agency. Miami depended on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to generate production after losing Jimmy Butler, and if Powell can follow up his successful 2024-25 campaign with another excellent showing, he'll emerge as the go-to third option in the offense while also boosting the team's defensive credibility.

Nikola Durisic adds to the action in Atlanta

The Hawks were very active in free agency, revamping their roster with additions like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis. A selection in the 2024 Draft, Durisic was a G League participant last season, and the organization decided to sign him to a three-year deal worth $5.95 million. He's developing his skills in the Summer League, and his results in Vegas should provide further insight into the size of his role.

Herbert Jones signs extension

Jones carved out a significant role last season prior to his season-ending rotator cuff injury. The team rewarded Jones with a three-year, $68 million extension while he rehabs his shoulder. With Brandon Ingram now in Toronto, Jones' starting role is very secure. The Pelicans also added interior depth last week by acquiring Kevon Looney from the Warriors.

Unanswered Questions

The conclusion of free agency also yielded its share of unanswered questions, as several elite players remain unsigned. Damian Lillard is still without a home, although his name has been connected with several teams. Considering Jayson Tatum's injury and Jrue Holiday's departure, Boston would make a lot of sense for Lillard, although Stephen Curry has expressed a desire for the Warriors to find a deal for him. Bradley Beal also remains unsigned, but most expect the Clippers to offer him a deal in the coming days. Chris Paul wants to play one more season, and there are a few teams that could use a veteran point guard to fill out their roster. Milwaukee, Phoenix and the Clippers appear to be the frontrunners to obtain his services. Another veteran on the block is Russell Westbrook, who declined his player options in Denver. At 37, Westbrook will look to latch onto a contender that could use depth in the backcourt.