Jaylen Brown Injury: Nursing right shoulder injury

Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against Minnesota, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown played 25 minutes and tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal during the Celtics' 125-71 blowout victory over the Raptors on Tuesday. The All-NBA guard was seen icing his right shoulder after the third quarter in that game, and it appears the issue is serious enough for him to be in jeopardy of being sidelined Thursday, per John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com. Brown's absence would lead to an increased workload for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Jordan Walsh.